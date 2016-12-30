Trail Blazers fall to San Antonio Spurs 110-94 - KPTV - FOX 12

Trail Blazers fall to San Antonio Spurs 110-94

By The Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO (AP) -

Danny Green and Tony Parker each had 18 points and the San Antonio Spurs overcame another listless first half to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 110-94 on Friday night.

LaMarcus Aldridge was held to eight points on 2-for-3 shooting, but Jonathon Simmons added 19 points for the Spurs. Green had six 3-pointers in scoring a season high.

San Antonio has won four straight and 13 of 15.

C.J. McCollum finished with 29 points for Portland. Maurice Harkless and Allen Crabbe was the only other Portland player in double figures, with Harkless finishing with 12, and Crabbe 11.

