Freight train hits and kills pedestrian in Keizer - KPTV - FOX 12

Freight train hits and kills pedestrian in Keizer

KEIZER, OR (KPTV) -

Keizer police say a pedestrian was hit and killed by a freight train Friday night.

Jeff Kuhns with Keizer Police Department says the report of the incident came in at 6:45 p.m. and happened near the railroad tracks that cross Tepper Lane Northeast.

The identity of the pedestrian has not been released.

Keizer police are continuing to investigate and no other information is available at this time.

