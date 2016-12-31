Helpful ways to prepare your car for freezing temperatures

Covering windshield wipers with socks can help prevent snow and ice buildup. (KPTV)

Another round of below freezing weather is coming to the Portland area in a few days.

Online bloggers who specialize in finding life hacks said there are items in the house that can help your car in a frozen situation.

To create a deicer for a car’s windshield, bloggers said to mix rubbing alcohol and water and spray on the windshield.

Drivers can also leave their windshield wipers up overnight so they will not get stuck to the windshield. People can also cover wipers with socks to prevent snow or ice buildup.

Lastly, to prevent car windows from fogging up, drivers can use shaving cream to add a layer of protection on windows, and be sure to wipe off the excess shaving cream.

According to Les Schwab, drivers should check their car’s battery and tires before driving in winter weather conditions. For a list of advice and driving resources, click here.

