Friends, family puzzled by Clackamas Co. woman's disappearance

Friends and family of a Clackamas County woman are hoping and praying she is found safe very soon.

Merrilee Cooley was last seen on Monday, December 26. She was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on December 28 by a long time friend.

Cooley's friend, Peggy Husman, says Cooley wouldn't leave without telling someone where she was going.

"Totally out of character," Husman said. "The neighbor across the street, like, he says if she is going to be gone more than just going to the store she usually lets him know."

Husman says she called several times on Dec.27 but there was no response, calls just went to voicemail. Then on Dec.28 she stopped by to find things somewhat disheveled on the inside. She says Cooley's walker was in an odd place, her purse had been gone through but Cooley's ID, credit and debit cards were still there.

Husman adds the only thing missing was Cooley, her car keys and her black 2010 Kia Optima, Oregon license plate 126-FGC.

"She just doesn't take off without letting somebody know and that is the thing that is so perplexing to all of us and we just don't know," Husman said.

Husman says the paint is chipping on the back of Cooley's car, that is the one thing she says stands out. She also says her friend has mobility issues and it's unlike her to just up and leave.

Cooley, Husman, and other friends and family had planned a trip this weekend to the coast, but that has been put on hold as they search for the missing woman.

Any one with information on where Cooley may be, or have seen her, is asked to call Clackamas County Deputies, 503-655-8211.

