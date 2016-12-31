Two people, dog rescued from apartment fire

Clark County firefighters rescued two people and a dog in an apartment fire in the Hazel Dell Friday night.

Crews responded to the Parklane Apartments on Northeast Notchlog Drive just before 8 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, thick smoke was pouring out of one of the upstairs apartments and two people and a dog were seen on the upstairs balcony.

Crews quickly put up a ladder and rescued the people and dog.

The fire was contained to one apartment unit.

A Clark County Fire Marshal was contacted to determine the cause of the blaze, which has yet to be determined.

No injuries were reported during the fire.

Electricity was turned off to one entire building within the complex. The Red Cross helped 31 people who were displaced overnight.

