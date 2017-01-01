Man drowns attempting to escape Salem police

Salem police say a chase ended with a man running away and then drowning early Sunday morning.

Police say at around 12:40 a.m. they saw a speeding car on Mission Street and proceeded to follow it. An officer then found the car stopped on Liberty Street Southeast.

The officer walked up to the car and talked to the driver. Police say the man then took off and crashed the car at Liberty and Mill Street.

When the officer went to talk to the driver again, he got out and ran away.

Police found the man hiding under the high street bridge and refused to get out of the water.

Police say they tried to talk him out for 20 minutes but the man went under the water.

The officer immediately jumped in, pulled him out and began CPR.

The man, identified as 34-year-old Christopher Free of Salem died at the hospital.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.