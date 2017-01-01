Deputies ID body recovered from Multnomah Channel as missing Van - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies ID body recovered from Multnomah Channel as missing Vancouver woman

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Deputies have identified a body recovered from the Multnomah Channel as a 20-year-old Vancouver woman who had been reported missing.

River patrol deputies responded to a report of a body in the water at Rocky Pointe Marina at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

On Monday, the woman was identified as Leticia E. Montez of Vancouver. Deputies said Montez was the subject of a missing person case through the Portland Police Bureau.

Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Officer says the cause of death is asphyxiation by drowning.

