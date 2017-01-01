Car crashes into Happy Valley Taco Bell

Firefighters in Clackamas say a car went into the side of a Taco Bell on Sunnyside Road in Happy Valley.

The initial call to Clackamas Fire said a car hit a retaining wall Saturday.

When crews arrived, they found a car had significantly damaged the side of the fast food restaurant.

The building was evacuated, and a hazardous materials team came to shut of utilities.

Nobody was hurt.

