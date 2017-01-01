Man hit, killed by semi on Interstate 205 in SE Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Man hit, killed by semi on Interstate 205 in SE Portland

A man was hit and killed by a semi-truck on northbound Interstate 205 near Powell Boulevard on Sunday. 

The incident was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Officers and medical personnel arrived and found the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.  

Police say preliminary information indicated that the man pulled off the freeway and was hit after getting out of his car. The driver of the semi stopped and has cooperated with officers. 

On Monday, police said the 54-year-old man who was hit intentionally stepped out in front of the semi. 

All I-205 northbound traffic was diverted off the freeway at the Foster Road exit and allowed to re-enter the freeway at Powell Boulevard. That portion of the freeway was closed for several hours.

