Salem police: 3 injured after car drives through group of people fighting in parking lot

Police say three people were injured – one of them critically – after a car drove through a group of people fighting in a parking lot early Sunday.

At about 2:15 a.m., the Salem Police Department responded to a disturbance in the parking lot of Fred Meyer, located at 2855 Broadway St. NE. Police say a fight had spilled over from the Shack Bar & Grill across the street, located at 2865 Liberty St. NE.

Police say someone got into a dark sedan, circled the crowd a couple of times and then drove through the people fighting, hitting at least three people.

Selma Musser, 51, sustained critical injuries when she was hit and was transported to Salem Hospital. Two others who were also hit, Musser's son 22-year-old Christopher Musser Jr. and 22-year-old Armondo Perez, received less severe injuries. All of the victims are Salem residents.

FOX 12 spoke with Selma's husband, who says she has been taken off a ventilator and is breathing on her own. He said his son is doing OK and is being checked out at the hospital.

Police say the suspect vehicle was last seen heading eastbound through the Fred Meyer parking lot.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Salem Police Department.

