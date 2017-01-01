Apartment fire forces Hazel Dell tenants to look for new place to live

Some of those living in a Hazel Dell apartment complex say they have until Tuesday to salvage their things. It comes after a fire ripped through one of the units and into the attic crawl space Friday night.

Clark County firefighters responded to the Parklane Apartments on Northeast Notchlog Drive just before 8 p.m. Friday.

"I rushed home to having the whole street blocked off and about 12 fire trucks here," said Patty Nastasia. "The whole unit above my sister's place was on fire."

Resident Jesse Durr said, "There was fire coming off, there was smoke as high up in the sky and there was just fire coming out of that specific window over there. It was crazy, I didn't know what to do."

When firefighters arrived, they say thick smoke was pouring out of one of the upstairs apartments and two people and a dog were seen on the upstairs balcony.

Durr told FOX 12 that those on the balcony were his girlfriend, roommate, and dog.

"They were hoisted down onto a ladder with my dog, so they were safe, they were fine but I just couldn't believe it. Everything I own is in there," Durr said.

Nastasia says during the fire her black kitten escaped and hasn't been seen.

Two days later, half of those living in the building have to find a new place to live. Nastasia says they've been told they need to have everything they can salvage out of their apartment by Tuesday. She did say complex management may give them more time, but on Sunday the doors were locked and they couldn't get in.

"Everything was either water damaged or smoke damaged and nothing doesn't smell, it stinks really bad," Nastasia said. "We are having to do all of our laundry today and get what we could yesterday because they are not open today to let us into the apartments to get anything out."

Nastasia and her sister say they will be staying with family for now until they can find a place or theirs is remodeled.

The fire was contained to one apartment unit.

A Clark County Fire Marshal was contacted to determine the cause of the blaze, which has yet to be determined.

No injuries were reported during the fire.

Electricity was turned off to one entire building within the complex. The Red Cross helped 31 people who were displaced overnight.

