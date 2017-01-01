North Portland home hit by gunfire, no injuries reported

The Portland Police Bureau’s Gang Enforcement Team is investigating a shooting in north Portland early Sunday.

The shooting occurred just before 1:30 a.m. in the 8900 block of North Portsmouth Avenue.

Police say they received reports of a home being hit by gunfire. When they arrived, they found multiple bullet strikes into the residence as well as bullet casings near the corner of North Portsmouth Avenue and North Houghton Street.

There were seven people inside the home at the time, but none were hurt.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Portland Police.

