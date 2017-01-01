Seahawks great Curt Warner insures new future

He is in the Seahawks' Ring of Honor. Three-time All-Pro Curt Warner is still third all-time in Seattle's rushing record books.

The former NFL star is also a former car dealer, and now in a new game in Portland.

From the Kingdome to 'Tecmo Bowl' to maybe even your bedroom wall – Curt Warner was the poster boy in Seattle's "Ground Chuck" offense for seven seasons, earning his way to the Seahawks' Ring of Honor.

"I am honored every time I go to the stadium. I look up there, I see the name, and I'm like, 'Wow,'" Warner said.

Chuck Knox and the Seahawks traded up to get the All-American from Penn State in the famed 1983 NFL Draft. It featured six Hall of Famers in the first round alone.

"I would think it's going to rank up there as one of the best classes ever when it comes to a draft because we had some guys that could flat out play," Warner said. "I don't think we were expecting to play that well individually because you just don't know."

Warner starred in the franchise's first-ever playoff berth in his rookie season as the AFC's Offensive Player of the Year.

"You never think that it's going to end and unfortunately it does," he said.

After riding the blue wave all the way to the '83 conference title game, things came crashing down, halting Warner's '84 campaign in week one.

"Could have been a career ending injury. It wasn't," said Warner.

Battling back from a torn ACL and battling in the same division with John Elway's Broncos and Bo Jackson's Raiders, Warner and the Seahawks were in search of a breakthrough.

"I thought '86 was probably our best season," Warner said. "I think we were the best in the NFL at that time. Unfortunately at 10 and 6, which should have gotten us in there, didn't get us in."

With the 'land of Boz to the astro-turfed dome – Warner and the Seahawks finally won the old AFC West for the first time in 1988.

"It was hard fought because we had been in the playoffs a number of seasons but just couldn't get it done with the Raiders and Denver and Kansas City. It was just a tough division," Warner said.

After eight NFL seasons and three invites to the Pro Bowl, the game took its toll on No. 28.

"Six of those seasons I was under the knife," Warner said. "I could have been under the knife the other two seasons as well but I just decided not to do it."

Life after football can be challenging for some but the small town kid from West Virginia has drawn his own victory formation.

"When you're in the league, you're young, you think you're invincible and that's unfortunate if you don't have someone to say, 'Well, timeout here now. You can't play forever. You think you'll play forever but you're not going to play forever so what are you going to do? What do you want to do?'" Warner said.

After more than two decades of owning car dealerships in Seattle and then Vancouver, the 55-year-old father of four has found his new calling.

"I've been doing it for about a year or so now, it's been interesting. A lot of fun," he said.

"We are 12" to "We are Farmers" – Warner runs his own Farmers Insurance Agency in Portland.

"If they see me on television today, yes, yes, I am your insurance agent. My name is Curt Warner and I am open and welcome to anyone that wants to come on board," he said.

Behind a computer screen or in the backfield, Warner is a proud Seahawk alum and fan.

"Obviously you want to have a certain legacy and I've been fortunate enough to be able to do that so I am very thankful for that," he said. "Very humbled and very thankful."

And if he were to start his pro football career all over again?

"I would probably think about it more but I would probably do it again," Warner said. "You don't find too many occupations where you are going to be tested and you are going to get pushed past that point. It's going beyond what you think you can do. That was more intriguing to me than anything else."

He added, "I could have played, I don't know at what level with regards to the changes they are making but hopefully I would have had the same impact. I don't know … Yeah, the money would have been better!"

Warner is also in the college football Hall of Fame. He won a National Title with Penn State. The Nittany Lions in the Rose Bowl against USC on Monday.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.