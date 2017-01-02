Meet the first Providence baby of 2017 born in Portland area - KPTV - FOX 12

Meet the first Providence baby of 2017 born in Portland area

Posted: Updated:
(Photos: Providence) (Photos: Providence)
NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) -

One of the first babies of 2017 in the Portland area was born just minutes after the stroke of midnight.

Providence announced that baby Orianna was born at 12:08 a.m. Sunday at Providence Newberg Medical Center. 

She weighed in at 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Her parents are Victoria and Calvin Suh of Beaverton.

Orianna was originally due on Dec. 28, but apparently decided to wait until 2017 to be born. 

The hospital says the baby and her parents are doing great.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.