Meet the first Providence baby of 2017 born in Portland area

One of the first babies of 2017 in the Portland area was born just minutes after the stroke of midnight.

Providence announced that baby Orianna was born at 12:08 a.m. Sunday at Providence Newberg Medical Center.

She weighed in at 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Her parents are Victoria and Calvin Suh of Beaverton.

Orianna was originally due on Dec. 28, but apparently decided to wait until 2017 to be born.

The hospital says the baby and her parents are doing great.

