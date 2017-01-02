As freezing temperatures put homeless at risk, group stepping up to help

When freezing temperatures hit the region, those who live on the streets are at risk.

Stacy Kean with Union Gospel Mission said their Search and Rescue outreach group hands out necessities five nights a week to different homeless camps in and around Portland.

"It becomes a matter of survival when temperatures get this low," Kean said.

Sunday evening, the group drove to Lewis and Clark State Park where several men live in the woods.

James Bronson is a part of the group and said most of the time a cup of coffee, food, and a hat would make people happy.

Although, Bronson added, extreme winter weather has created health issues among people he served.

"We have some that get sick that have to go to the hospital due to the cold weather and the way they have to live," Bronson said.

Kean said the outreach group officially launched in October and added that Union Gospel Mission relies on donations.

To learn more about the organization click here. To donate, visit 211Info.org.

