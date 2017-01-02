Family: Injured OSP trooper sits up for first time since shootin - KPTV - FOX 12

Family: Injured OSP trooper sits up for first time since shooting

Trooper Nic Cederberg with wife Officer Hayley Shelton (Photo courtesy: Oregon State Police) Trooper Nic Cederberg with wife Officer Hayley Shelton (Photo courtesy: Oregon State Police)
The condition of the Oregon State Police trooper who was shot multiple times on Christmas night is continuing to improve.

According to his family, Trooper Nic Cederberg sat up over the weekend for the first time since the shooting.

Cederberg’s brother Jeff Cederberg posted the update on their GoFundMe page. He wrote that his brother is beginning to ponder the severity of the situation he was in on Christmas night.

“He questions everything that happened and what he could have been done better,” wrote Jeff Cederberg. “I'm here to tell you his actions were above reproach and he saved countless lives all while disregarding his own. “

Family members said Trooper Cederberg’s condition is “improving at a rate most wouldn’t believe.”

Dozens of locals have been showing their support for Nic Cederberg. His GoFundMe page has already accumulated over $60,000 in donations.

A candlelight vigil for Nic Cederberg will be held by the North Plains Police Department at the Jessie Mays Community Center at 6 p.m. Monday.  

Trooper Cederberg was shot multiple times on Christmas night by 30-year-old James Tylka just south of Sherwood.

Police said Tylka had killed his estranged wife Kate Armand immediately before he was shot and killed by law enforcement officers. 

