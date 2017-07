His return to primetime television has been called one of the top TV moments of 2016.

Springfield native Eric Millegan plays Dr. Zack Addy in the hit FOX show “Bones.”

Millegan talks to MORE about his return to the show in the final season and what health obstacles he overcame when filming the early seasons of “Bones.”

The final season is set to premiere Tuesday at 9 p.m. on FOX.

