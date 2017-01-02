Two women found dead on riverbank after crash on Douglas Co. bridge

Two women were found dead on a riverbank after calling 911 to report crashing on an Interstate 5 bridge in Douglas County.

Emergency crews responded to the highway near Milepost 112 north of Myrtle Creek at 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Police said a 2002 Kia SUV was traveling south when the driver lost control and crashed on a bridge crossing the South Umpqua River.

The driver and her passenger got out of the car and called 911 to report the crash.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the car, but did not see the driver or passenger.

Two women were soon found on the riverbank below the bridge. Police said it's about 80 feet from the bridge deck to the ground.

Both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said it is unknown at what point the women crossed over the bridge railing and fell to the riverbank. Police said the case is not being investigated as a crash-related death, but instead as a death investigation.

The women's names will be released once their families have been notified and appropriate time has passed for them to notify other friends and family, according to police.

