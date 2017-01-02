Police: Drug trafficking suspect arrested, 12 ounces of heroin seized in NE Portland

Edson Duran-Hernandez, jail booking photo on left, evidence photo from Portland Police Bureau on right.

Officers arrested a drug trafficking suspect and seized 12 ounces of heroin and $2,500 in cash in northeast Portland, according to police.

Officers contacted 28-year-old Edson Duran-Hernandez near Northeast 69th and Sandy Boulevard on Friday as part of drug investigation.

Duran-Hernandez was taken into custody and his vehicle was searched. Along with heroin and cash, officers said they seized a cell phone and a knife.

Investigators said the evidence showed Duran-Hernandez was involved in trafficking drugs.

Duran-Hernandez was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of possession, manufacture and delivery of heroin.

The North Precinct Street Crimes Unit, Drugs and Vice Division and Gang Enforcement Team assisted in this investigation.

Community members concerned about drug activity in their neighborhood should report it at www.portlandonline.com/police or call the Drugs and Vice Division Drug Complaint Hotline at 503-823-3784.

