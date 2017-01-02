Teen handling gun with friends dies after accidentally shooting himself in S. Oregon

A teen handling a gun with his friends while his parents were out of town on New Year's Eve died after accidentally shooting himself, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to a home on Robertson Bridge Road near Merlin in Josephine County at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

A 16-year-old boy was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the boy's friends called 911 and attempted CPR after he shot himself, but he died prior to first responders arriving at the scene.

Police said several friends are believed to have left the home before emergency crews arrived. Troopers are hoping to talk to them as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oregon State Police at 541-776-6111.

