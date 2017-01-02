Temperatures set to plummet to coldest levels in 3 years in Port - KPTV - FOX 12

Temperatures set to plummet to coldest levels in 3 years in Portland area

PORTLAND, OR

People in the Portland area should be prepared to bundle up as temperatures drop to their lowest levels in three years.

The seven-day forecast calls for low temperatures in the teens and 20s throughout the week. High temperatures are not expected to rise much above freezing after Monday.

It was around 34 degrees in Portland on Monday afternoon.  

While there were reports of snow from FOX 12 viewers in Salem, Keizer, McMinnville and other areas Monday, including flurries in and around Portland, the weather is expected to remain dry through Friday.

Strong easterly winds will make it feel even colder than the already frigid temperatures, according to FOX 12 meteorologists. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible Tuesday in the east metro area, and up to 70 mph in the Columbia River Gorge. 

Things could get dicey as the weekend approaches. The seven-day forecast shows the possibility for a significant weather event in the form of snow and freezing rain on Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. 

All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR.
