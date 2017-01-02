Police: Woman arrested for DUI after hitting two cars on I-5 in SW Washington

A DUI suspect was arrested after hitting two cars on I-5 in SW Washington, according to police. (Photo: Washington State Patrol)

A pickup was hit by a DUI suspect on I-5 near Woodland, according to police. (Photo: Washington State Patrol)

A woman was arrested for DUI after hitting one car on Interstate 5, speeding off and then hitting a second vehicle, according to police.

Washington State Patrol responded to Milepost 15 in the Ridgefield area at around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The suspect sideswiped a car and kept driving at speeds up to 90 mph, according to police.

The driver who was hit followed the suspect and called 911.

The suspect then rear-ended a pickup in the Woodland area, causing the truck to roll onto its side. An adult and a 5-year-old child in the truck were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The suspect was identified as Heather Kinsfather, 33, of Centralia. Police said she was arrested, with charges of DUI, vehicular assault, child endangerment and hit-and-run being referred to prosecutors.

