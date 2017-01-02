Suburban with child's pediatric wheelchair inside stolen in NW Portland

Photo of child's wheelchair that was stolen, along with 2004 Chevrolet Suburban, in NW Portland. (Source: Portland Police Bureau)

Police are asking for the public's help locating a stolen Suburban that contained a 5-year-old child's pediatric wheelchair.

The 2004 Chevrolet Suburban was stolen overnight from a home in the Linton Neighborhood in northwest Portland.

Officers said the wheelchair inside is used by a child with special needs. Police released an image of a similar wheelchair Monday.

The Suburban is white with pink accents on the front. It had Oregon license plates 214HFQ.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911 right away. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 503-823-3333 and reference case 17-1180.

