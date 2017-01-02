Gusty winds, frigid temps greet those living in Columbia River Gorge

The cold arctic air pushing it’s way in Monday night send drivers sliding and other reaching for a warm coat in the Columbia River Gorge.

Chain requirements were put in place for drivers headed between Cascade Locks and The Dalles on I-84.

Tow truck driver Doug Shockley says before noon Monday he had already been called to three roll over crashes.

“We’ve had trucks all day long working out there trying to get people out, it started real early this morning,” Shockley said. “We’ll have a big yard full of wrecked cars in the next couple of days.”

Shockley fears with temperatures dropping, travel through the Gorge is only going to get worse.

“If you don’t have to travel through the Gorge, through this hard freeze, I wouldn’t,” Shockley said. "Stay home, stay safe. There have been a lot of people that have had a lot of accidents already, there have been a lot of injuries.”

Farther west towards Portland, the main trail at Multnomah Falls was closed because of ice.

“The sign is up and I’m assuming it is closed because of the icy conditions, we didn’t expect it to be quite so cold out here,” hiker Tina Horn said.

She and her friend decided to have lunch at the lodge before finding another place to hike Monday.

At Crown Point, gusty winds and frigid temperatures drew a crowd of people. Around 12:00 p.m. gusts hit 50 m.p.h and the wind chill was near single digits.

“We went up to the falls, to go on a little family hike but it was closed so we thought lets go up to the point and see what’s going on up here,” Tammy Butterfield said. "It’s awesome, we should have brought a kite.”

