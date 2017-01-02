Owner of Portland jazz club Jimmy Mak's passes away after battle with cancer

A Portland legend known for his influence on the jazz scene has passed away.

Jimmy Makarounis, who founded his jazz club Jimmy Mak's 20 years ago, passed away on Monday after battling throat cancer for a number of years.

Located in the Pearl District, Jimmy Mak's grew from a corner spot to an iconic hub for jazz fans. The club hosted everyone from world class acts from the international jazz scene to local performers.

Makarounis sold his building last year with the intention of moving the club, but after his health took a turn for the worse this past fall, he decided to close the club down.

The last performance at the club was on New Year's Eve.

On the Jimmy Mak's Facebook page, Makarounis' family wrote in part:

He will always be remembered by those who loved and knew him for his kindness, tenacity and unending generosity. We will carry on with his spirit in our hearts.

