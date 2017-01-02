Hundreds gather in North Plains in honor of trooper recovering from Christmas shooting

Trooper Nic Cederberg is continuing to recover after being shot multiple times on Christmas (Photo: OSP)

Community members joined firefighters and law enforcement officers for a vigil to honor Oregon State Police Trooper Nic Cederberg, who is continuing to recover after being shot multiple times on Christmas.

Cederberg was assigned to the North Plains worksite as a trooper. Monday's event was organized by the city of North Plains and the North Plains Police Department.

North Plains Police Chief Jesse Baker said Cederberg, "set the standard of what a police officer does and the sacrifices they make."

"It's not just the police department or the city, it's our community. He worked in our community as an OSP Trooper, not only with the events we have, the community events we have, but he was here. So these people want to come forward and say 'hey we support you, we're proud of you, and we stand behind you,'" Baker said.

Cederberg's brother Jeff, who spoke briefly at the vigil, recalled his brother getting up from the table that night and going out to the call.

"He called me 15 minutes later and said I think I can do some good here," said Jeff Cederberg.

Cederberg was shot on Christmas night by 30-year-old James Tylka after a chase across Washington County ended near Sherwood.

Tylka had killed his estranged wife Kate Armand that night, after she dropped off their baby daughter at the home Tylka shared with his parents in King City.

Tylka was shot and killed by police after he shot Cederberg.

Jeff Cederberg said his brother is a 'tough hombre,' and put his life on the line to protect others.

Hundreds turned out for Monday's vigil in North Plains and carried blue glow sticks in honor of Cederberg. North Plains mayor, Teri Lenahan, and Portland police chief Mike Marshman were among the crowd.

Cederberg has undergone multiple surgeries since the shooting. On Monday, his family updated a GoFundMe page to report that Cederberg sat up for the first time over the weekend.

Nic Cederberg and wife in bed at #OHSU, brother writes, 'It's important to show the struggle and how real it is' @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/n5H3GSQSO9 — Amber Diaz (@AmberDiazFOX12) January 3, 2017

A candlelight vigil was previously organized in Kelso in memory of Armand. A GoFundMe account was also established for her daughter.

