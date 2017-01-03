Police: Man shot and killed his wife during argument in Molalla

Molalla police have confirmed that a woman was shot and killed Monday night and her husband has been taken into custody.

At 8:26 p.m. police say they received a report of the shooting on the 800 block of June Drive.

Police say a husband and wife were inside their home drinking and got into an argument. Police say they don't know at what point the gun was used, but the woman was shot in the face.

The woman died as a result of the shooting, according to police.

Police say the husband has been taken into custody. His name has not yet been released.

Investigators said the husband called 911 after the shooting.

Police have not released any other details about the investigation.

