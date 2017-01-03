Deputies: One person injured in ATV accident in Clark County

Clark County Sheriff's Office responded to report of a single vehicle accident involving an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Monday night.

Deputies responded to the accident at the intersection of Northeast Berry Road and Northeast 240th Avenue around 8:00 p.m.

CCSO say four people were riding on two ATV's southwest on NE Berry Road and tried to make a northbound turn onto NE 240th Avenue. The driver of one of the ATV's failed to complete the turn and left the roadway, then struck a power utility box.

The passenger on the ATV was ejected and sustained significant injuries, according to CCSO.

The passenger was airlifted to an area hospital.

CCSO says none of the riders were wearing helmets, and they believe alcohol, icy conditions and the use of non-street legal vehicles on public roadways are contributing factors in the crash.

