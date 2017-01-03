Food cart owners say customers turn to technology to get food during winter

Winters can be hard on food cart owners because a lot of people don't want to go outside in the cold.

FOX 12 spoke with a few food cart owners at Happy Valley Station who say foot traffic is slow right now.

Owners say this time of year is when technology makes or break your business because there are apps that allow customers to order food online and get it delivered right to their door.

"A lot of people don't want to get out, they would rather pay the $5 to get the food delivered," said Nicky Komphouvoung, Khao Niew - Lao Street Food.

"It cost too much to stay to open. It wasn't busy enough. It would cost everyday it would cost you money. It made sense to get another job and wait until spring," said David Williams, Kickin' Chicken Wings.

Food cart owners also say they've seen customers use apps to order food for pick up which lessens time in the cold.

