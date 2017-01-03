One person found dead in Hubbard fire; deputies unable to locate family

One person was found dead inside a badly burned home in Hubbard and deputies have been unable to locate the homeowners.

Firefighters from multiple agencies arrived at the scene in 18000 block of Forbert Road Northeast around 3 a.m Tuesday after a neighbor called 911.

Crews said multiple structures were involved in the fire, including the house, a detached garage and a barn. The house and barn were destroyed. Based on evidence at the scene, investigators ruled the fire as suspicious, but a cause has not been determined.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office confirmed that one person was found dead inside the home. Crews were unable to recover the body due to the unstable condition of the home.

Deputies added there is a possibility more bodies could be inside the home.

Heartbroken neighbors say "wonderful" family of 5 w/ 3 kids lives here. pic.twitter.com/E0OvmxWSfC — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) January 3, 2017

The Marion County Sheriff's Office reported that the property belongs to Erin Kroeker, 39, and Keith Kroeker, 42, who live there with their three children, a 7-year-old and 10-year-old twins.

Deputies said Tuesday afternoon that the family's whereabouts are unknown.

Friends of the family say Keith Kroeker belongs to Mid-Valley Community Church in Woodburn.

"When I'm around people like that, I just want to be a little better and do a little more just cause, you know, they're setting the bar high," said Roland Lethe.

Lethe describes Keith Kroeker as an all-around good guy with a lot of character who served with him on the elder board of the church.

"He's good with electrical and he's helped around the church. I know he's helped some other families with electrical and other needs and when you have a young family at home and take the time to help others, I mean, that's a big deal," said Lethe.

Church members held a private prayer service for the family on Tuesday night.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 503-588-5032.

No further updates were expected to be released on this case Tuesday. Deputies said investigators would be working through the night and into Wednesday to stabilize the building, sift through debris and determine what took place on the property early Tuesday morning.

The whereabouts of the Kroeker family is unknown. No known cause of the three fires. Still waiting on search warrant. pic.twitter.com/PUYI8n4Loa — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) January 4, 2017

Firefighters said the scene was in a rural area with limited access to fire hydrants. They were forced to use nine water tenders to help douse the flames.

