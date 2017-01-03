Drugs, cash, gun seized from West Linn home, 5 arrested - KPTV - FOX 12

Drugs, cash, gun seized from West Linn home, 5 arrested

WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) -

Five people are behind bars after police served a search warrant at an address in West Linn Monday morning.

The West Linn Police Department said they arrested 29-year-old Jacob Michael Martus on DUII charges during a traffic stop at 3:17 a.m.

Police said Martus was seen leaving a home at 18610 Midhill Circle before he was detained.

Police served a search warrant at that location shortly after the arrest of Martus.

According to officers, the Midhill Circle home and its residents had been a source of frequent neighborhood complaints and was well known to West Linn police.

Officers said 60-year-old Margie Joe Burke and her sons, 38-year-old Justin Alan Burke and 36-year-old Jason Adam Burke, were taken into custody at the scene.

Jason Burke’s wife, 33-year-old Amy Louise Burke was also arrested.

Police seized $5,800 in cash, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, marijuana, Xanax and a 12 gauge shotgun. 

