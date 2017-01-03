Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon- Tuesday, January 3

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Tuesday, January 3:

Battle Ground singer and songwriter, Amber Sweeney is releasing her first studio-produced album. She's also getting some help from Grammy award-winning musician Wanz. Learn more about Sweeney’s tour at TheAmberSweeney.com.

MORE talks to Ryan Eldridge from Nerds on Call about how to make your old laptop good as new. Learn more at CallNerds.com.

