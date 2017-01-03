Sheriff: Transient in stolen car arrested after chase in Clackam - KPTV - FOX 12

Sheriff: Transient in stolen car arrested after chase in Clackamas Co.

Posted: Updated:
KPTV KPTV
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A transient driving a stolen car was arrested after leading deputies on a chase in Clackamas County on Monday night.

A deputy spotted a car stolen out of Portland and attempted to stop it in a parking lot on Southeast 82nd Avenue near Otty Road.

The driver took off, according to investigators, leading deputies on a short chase before losing control of the car near Southeast 82nd and Harmony Road.

Deputies pinned the car and arrested the driver. The suspect was identified as Devin Harley Beard, 26. Deputies said he is a transient.

Two passengers were in the car. One had a warrant and was arrested. That person's name was not immediately released.

A second passenger was released at the scene.

Beard is facing charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, attempt to elude and reckless driving.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.