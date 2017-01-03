Police ID murder suspect accused of shooting, killing wife in Molalla

Police at scene of deadly shooting in Molalla on Monday. (KPTV)

A man is facing the charge of murder with a firearm after police said he shot and killed his wife at their Molalla home.

Police responded to a 911 call about a shooting on the 800 block of June Drive at 8:26 p.m. Monday.

Officers arrived to find a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said 53-year-old Brenda Marie Flues died on the way to the hospital.

Her husband, 53-year-old Wayne Edmund Flues, was at the scene and taken into custody. Police said he called 911.

Investigators said Wayne and Brenda Flues were drinking and got into an argument. She told him to shoot her, according to police, but Wayne Flues said he didn't know the gun was loaded when he pulled the trigger.

Flues was arrested and booked into the Clackamas County Jail on the charge of murder with a firearm. He was being held without bail Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who had contact with Wayne or Brenda Flues during the 48 hours preceding the shooting is asked to contact the Molalla Police Department at 503-829-8817, Ext. 280.

