Homeless man found dead from hypothermia on E. Burnside in Portland

A homeless man was found dead from hypothermia in Portland on Monday night.

Officers responded to the 9900 block of East Burnside at 7:45 p.m. to conduct a welfare check of a man on the ground.

They arrived to find an unresponsive man in front of a business. He was on a pillow with a blanket covering his body.

Emergency crews determined the man had been dead for several hours.

The man was identified as 51-year-old Mark Elliot Johnson. His last known address was in Hillsboro.

The medical examiner determined Johnson died of hypothermia.

Temperatures are plummeting in and around Portland this week to the lowest levels in three years.

Anyone who sees someone outside and unsheltered with their life in apparent danger or in need of immediate medical help is asked to call 911 right away.

In other situations, such as seeing someone outside not being dressed for the weather conditions, call the non-emergency police line at 503-823-3333 and request a welfare check for that person.

Call 211 to assist someone in finding shelter and transportation to a shelter.

Warming centers are open in Portland and Gresham with capacity during the day and night.

People seeking to get warm, especially during daytime hours, are encouraged to utilize public buildings that are open to the public, including libraries and community centers.

"As freezing temperatures are expected to continue this week, Portland Police officers will be actively looking for and checking on vulnerable people and facilitating transportation to warming shelters as needed," according to a Portland Police Bureau statement.

