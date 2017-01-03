Deadly crash shuts down Hwy 213 near Mulino

A deadly crash shut down Highway 213 north of Mulino in Clackamas County on Tuesday.

Emergency crews responded to the scene near South Spangler Road at around 1:30 p.m.

Police confirmed that at least one person died in the crash, but no other details were immediately released.

The highway remained closed in both directions at 2:45 p.m.

