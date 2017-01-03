Deputies ask for public's help locating missing Clackamas County woman

Deputies are asking for the public's help locating a missing Clackamas County woman who was last seen on Dec. 26.

Merrilee Bonnie Cooley, 68, was reported missing by her family under suspicious circumstances on Dec. 28.

FOX 12 spoke to one of Cooley's friends last week who said Cooley wouldn't leave without first telling someone where she was going.

Peggy Husman said she went to Cooley's house on Dec. 28 and found things somewhat disheveled, with Cooley's walker in an odd place and her purse having been rummaged through. Cooley's ID and credit cards were still there.

Cooley's black 2010 Kia Optima with Oregon plates 126FGC was gone and has not been located.

Cooley is described as a white woman, 5 feet 1 inch tall and 200 pounds. She has mobility and medical issues and is considered missing and endangered, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about Cooley's whereabouts is urged to call the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 503-655-8211. Tips can also be left at 503-723-4949 or online at web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp and reference case 16-35366.

