New Multnomah County commissioners sworn in, majority of board women of color

Three new Multnomah County commissioners were sworn in Tuesday morning, and for the first time, the majority of the five-member board will be women of color.

The group is responsible for making important decisions that impact the Portland community.

New members include Jessica Vega Pederson, the first Latin-American woman elected to the Oregon house, and Lori Stegmann, the first Asian-American elected to the commission.

Stegmann said their experience and perspectives the new commissioners bring will benefit county residents.

"This really is a dream team, from being an all-woman board to being the first majority-minority commission, to the depth of experience we each possess in a wide range of fields, will serve the county well," she said.

The three women will join Chair Deborah Kafoury and Commissioner Loretta Smith, the second black woman to ever serve on the board.

