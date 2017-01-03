Fire started by roof work causes $200K damage to vacant SE Portland home

Roof work and high winds caused a fire at a vacant southeast Portland home, according to firefighters.

Firefighters responded to the 3600 block of Southeast 8th Avenue at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday. The fire was reported by roof construction crews working on the home.

Firefighters reported seeing a column of smoke while on the way to the location. When they arrived, they found the fire had spread throughout the attic space and roof line.

The fire was contained by 1 p.m.

Investigators said the damage is estimated at $200,000.

"This fire is an excellent example of how wind can move fire quickly through a home and make it difficult for firefighters to conduct our normal operation. For safety reasons I could not assign a crew to be on that roof," said Deputy Chief Dan Buckner.

