Sheriff: 'Bait package' nabs another theft suspect in Aloha

Ring.com image of package theft in Aloha, released by Washington County Sheriff's Office

A "bait package" left by deputies on the doorstep of an Aloha home has led to another arrest, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office has placed packages equipped with tracking devices in the community as a proactive crime deterrent program.

At 2:16 a.m. Sunday, a package was taken off the porch of an Aloha home. The theft was caught by a ring.com camera.

Within three minutes, deputies were able to electronically track the package to Jean Des Camps, 19, of Portland.

Des Camps was found walking a few blocks from the package theft location. He was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on the charge of second-degree theft.

"Thieves beware, before you decide to take property that isn't yours, think if it's worth a trip to jail and criminal charges," according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

Last month, a 17-year-old was arrested after taking a bait package from an Aloha home.

Deputies said the bait package program is ongoing with trackable packages placed throughout Washington County.

