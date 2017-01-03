Donations of cold weather gear needed at Multnomah Co. warming shelters

With the forecast calling for temperatures below 30 degrees, City of Portland and Multnomah County leaders are encouraging homeless people to find shelter and asking the community for donations.

Warming shelters are open in Portland and Gresham during the day and night.

Those shelters are in need of cold weather gear, especially sleeping bags, blankets, tents and tarps. Other useful items include hats, coats, gloves, and socks.

To find out where to donate, please contact 211info by dialing 211 or by visiting 211info.org.

Those who are seeking shelter in Multnomah County can also contact 211info. 211 will help identify the closest available shelter and transportation options.

