Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's chief of staff resigns

Governor Kate Brown announced the resignation of her chief of staff, Kristen Leonard, on Tuesday.

Leonard began as chief of staff in late 2014, committing to serve for one year, and extended it to help oversee the completion of Brown's state budget proposal.

In a release, Gov. Brown praised Leonard for her leadership.

"Kristen was instrumental in building an exceptional team of agency heads, board commissioners, and key administrators," said Gov. Brown. "During her tenure we increased Oregon's minimum wage, advanced important environmental initiatives, and delivered a budget that protects Oregon's K-12 schools despite a nearly $2 billion shortfall. Kristen executed this job with integrity and distinction, and I am grateful for her dedicated service."

Leonard will continue as chief of staff until January 31, 2017.

Gina Zejdlik will oversee the process to appoint and transition to a new chief of staff.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.