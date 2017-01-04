Police: Man shot himself, made up story about drive-by shooting - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Man shot himself, made up story about drive-by shooting

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

Beaverton Police Department say a man shot himself then made up a story about a drive-by shooting Tuesday night.

BPD spokesman Mike Rowe says police were called to the 12000 block of Longhorn at 8:24 p.m. on the report of a shooting.

Rowe says initially the man told police he was shot while leaving his apartment.

Beaverton detectives later learned the man had shot himself and made up the story about the drive-by shooting.

The man received a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

