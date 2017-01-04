Blustery weather causes traffic delays, closures, outages throughout Portland metro

Portland residents saw plenty of weather-related problems including outages, traffic delays and school closures Wednesday morning.

Portland is currently experiencing the coldest weather it has seen in three years, according to FOX 12 meteorologists.

Daytime highs have been lingering in the low 30s, but wind chills have created very cold conditions throughout the Portland metro.

As of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Portland General Electric said over 9,900 customers are without power due to weather. Click here to see latest outage list.

Colton, Oregon City, Oregon Trail, Molalla River and Lincoln County school districts closed their doors Wednesday due to icy conditions and other issues. Gresham High School, Highland Elementary School, and Deep Creek-Damascus K-8 are closed due to power outages. Several other districts are delayed. See latest closure list here.

Transportation officials have reported several downed trees and power lines throughout the area.

Several downed power lines briefly closed Southwest Scholls Ferry near Highway 217 around 2 a.m.

A downed tree caused traffic issues in the 10600 block of Northwest 3rd Avenue. Drivers should expect delays.

One person died of hypothermia due to the cold weather Tuesday. Warming shelters have been set up in multiple areas across the city, but officials are asking for donations. To donate, visit 211Info.com.

Watch Good Day Oregon live for the latest weather updates. For the latest weather forecast from the FOX 12 Weather team, as well as the latest traffic updates and closings information, download our free FOX 12 Weather App for iPhone and for Android.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.