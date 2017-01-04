I-5 southbound lanes closed from Ashland to CA border due to weather

The Oregon Department of Transportation closed a section of I-5 in Southern Oregon Wednesday due to blizzard-like conditions.

The southbound lanes are closed from milepost 11 near Ashland to the California border.

ODOT reports treacherous driving conditions in the area and advises all residents to stay home until conditions improve.

Crews hope to have the lanes open after 10 a.m.

Visit TripCheck.com for the latest updates on road conditions in Oregon.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.