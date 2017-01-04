8-year-old girl killed after tree falls on home in Lincoln County

An 8-year-old girl died after a tree fell on top of her home in Lincoln County on Tuesday night, according to North Lincoln Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters responded to the scene on the 500 block of North Deerlane Drive around 11:14 p.m. in the unincorporated community of Otis, about seven miles northeast of Lincoln City.

The girl's father, who is a volunteer firefighter with North Lincoln Fire & Rescue, called 911 and tried to rescue his daughter.

At least 18 volunteer firefighters worked with chainsaws to free the girl. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

The girl was identified Wednesday as Zaylee Schlecht. A GoFundMe account has been started on behalf of the family.

Everyone here is crying. What a heartbreaking situation. Little girl was asleep on the couch pic.twitter.com/rdBy69yY5t — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) January 4, 2017

Nobody else inside the home was injured.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.