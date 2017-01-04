On the Go with Joe at Po’ Shines Chitlin Festival - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Po’ Shines Chitlin Festival

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

Joe V. is was in North Portland getting a look at a different kind of festival at Po’ Shines Cafe De La Soul.

The restaurant is hosting Portland’s third annual Chitlin Festival on Jan. 6 and Jan. 7. There are a variety of ways to prepare Chitlins, or pig intestines.

All proceeds from the festival will help create a new culinary school in North Portland. Learn more at PoShines.com

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.