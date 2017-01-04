Avalanches cause major delays on Hwy 20 near Santiam Pass

Two avalanches caused major traffic delays along Highway 20 near the Santiam Pass summit Wednesday morning.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said an avalanche occurred in the area around 3:30 a.m. Crews were able to clear it around 5:30 a.m.

A second avalanche slid onto the highway a short time later, around 7:15 a.m.

ODOT crews worked to clear the snow from the road. One lane was open, but traffic was moving slowly.

By 11:20 a.m. the highway had reopened to all traffic about two miles west of Santiam Pass, but conditions were still considered treacherous and drivers were advised to avoid traveling over the pass or use an alternate route.

If travel is unavoidable, chains and traction devices are necessary.

There were no reports of injuries in connection with the avalanches.

Officials estimate about 80 to 100 inches of snow is on the side of the road, with two to three feet of new snow in last few days.

For the latest on road conditions, visit TripCheck.com.

