Timbers acquire defender Roy Miller from Deportivo Saprissa in Costa Rica

The Portland Timbers acquired defender Roy Miller via transfer from Deportivo Saprissa of the Costa Rica Primera Division.

Miller, 32, will remain with Saprissa through the end of February and will participate in the club's Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League fixtures before joining the Timbers ahead of the 2017 MLS campaign.

Miller will be added to the Timbers' roster pending receipt of his international transfer certificate.

Miller has more than 275 professional appearances since beginning his career in 2003, including six seasons in MLS. Miller made 125 appearances with 114 starts for the New York Red Bulls from 2010-2015.

Miller has made more than 50 appearances for the Costa Rica National Team since making his debut in 2005, winning a Copa Centroamericana title in 2014. Miller has represented Costa Rica during FIFA World Cup qualifying in 2006 and 2014 and the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2005, 2013 and 2015, scoring two goals as a defender across all competitions.

"Roy Miller is a quality professional on and off the pitch who has won trophies for Saprissa and in MLS," said Caleb Porter, head coach of the Timbers. "He will be an important piece on our roster, adding versatility and depth in three positions and giving us another leader in the locker room."

