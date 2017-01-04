Rose Festival finds new location for half marathon in Beaverton

The Rose Festival will have a half marathon in Beaverton this year.

Rose Festival organizers and city of Beaverton leaders made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

The route is still in development, but it will take runners through familiar Beaverton arteries, as well as through a popular wetlands park.

"We're excited to bring this major Rose Festival event to the city of Beaverton," says Jeff Curtis, Rose Festival chief executive officer. "I applaud the leadership of Mayor Doyle, and the fantastic community leaders, who made Beaverton an important part of the Festival's mission of inclusiveness for the greater metro region."

In January 2016, it was announced the Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon would not continue as an annual Rose Festival event. It was introduced in 2012 and featured bands playing along the running route.

A permit was then denied for a new half marathon by the city of Portland, citing challenges facing the Portland Police Bureau to staff such an event.

Rose Festival organizers began talking to Beaverton city leaders two years ago as part of the festival's greater outreach initiative and said when the idea of a half marathon came up, "it seemed the entire Beaverton community from City Hall to police, parks and the school district immediately embraced it."

“We are truly very excited about this new partnership and the tremendous opportunity it brings to Beaverton,” said Mayor Denny Doyle. “People are going to have a lot of fun with this one.”

The Rose Festival Half Marathon is set for 7:30 a.m. May 28 and will start and end at Southridge High School, 9625 S.W. 125th Ave., Beaverton. Registration will open on Jan. 17.

The full course is expected to be announced in February.

For more details, go to RoseFestival.org.

